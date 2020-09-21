The Mercedes−Benz EQV: Electric, Versatile, Intelligent

Zero local emissions: The Mercedes-Benz EQV is the first electric premium MPV to bear the three-pointed star and the first EQ model from Mercedes-Benz Vans. Electric intelligence: An ecosystem of intelligent navigation and cloud-based services makes the EQV the ideal everyday companion and builds trust in electric mobility. Maximum versatility: The EQV unites all the strengths of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class with the benefits of electric drive and is equally suited to both private and business use.

STUTTGART, GERMANY- The Mercedes-Benz EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1] is the first premium MPV from Mercedes-Benz with purely battery-electric drive. The EQV combines the versatility of the V-Class with the benefits of zero local emissions. Furthermore, the EQV is part of an electric-mobility ecosystem of intelligent navigation incorporating active range management and cloud-based services and apps. The central control unit is the MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). The EQV also sets the benchmark in it’s class with its range of up to 418 kilometres[2], [3] and its broad usage spectrum covering a diverse array of customer needs.

Because the battery is installed in the underfloor area, where it saves space, is protected and beneficial to the vehicle’s centre of gravity, the EQV offers the same level of interior versatility and functionality as its conventionally powered sibling, the V-Class. It can seat up to eight in multiple configurations and boasts a substantial and flexible luggage capacity of up to 1,410 litres. The EQV is well suited to family and leisure applications as well as for use as a prestigious company vehicle or VIP and hotel shuttle.

The all-electric MPV is produced in Vitoria (Spain) on the same line as the conventionally powered Mercedes-Benz V-Class to facilitate flexible production in response to customer demand.

Powerful Drive

Alongside it’s high level of functionality, the EQV is also a lot of fun to drive, with a maximum torque of 362 newton metres delivering exceptional pulling power. The electric motor has a peak output of 150 kW (204 hp) and a sustained output of 70 kW (95 hp), making the EQV not only smooth and quiet to drive, but also extremely agile – not least because of its low centre of gravity. The electricity is supplied by the water-cooled lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 90 kWh.

For an extra-smooth ride, there is the optional AIRMATIC air suspension with automatic level control. It has the ability to raise ground clearance as required, and will also lower the ride height at higher speeds, thus reducing drag, which has a positive impact on electricity consumption and therefore range.

Electric Intelligence

The EQV is part of an electric-mobility ecosystem that helps the driver reach the destination without suffering range anxiety. The key to this is the innovative MBUX infotainment system and the Mercedes me app. All the displays and settings specific to the EQ are controlled via the high-resolution 10.25-inch touchscreen using the MBUX EQ menu. For instance, users can activate the pre-conditioning, adapt the charge settings and operate the navigation with electric intelligence as well as the Mercedes me Charge functions.

Electric Intelligence begins as soon as the user starts planning a trip – either via MBUX in the vehicle itself or in advance via the Mercedes me app. This means a family day out can be planned at the breakfast table by simply selecting the destination and the desired departure time for the pre-conditioning, meaning the EQV is already at a comfortable temperature when you set off. At the start of the trip, MBUX updates the route sent to the vehicle by the app on the basis of multiple factors such as current traffic and weather data, route topography, the current range and available charging stations.

Intelligent Route Planning

The intelligent navigation system always selects the optimised route with few charging stops and short charging times. It also takes account of the anticipated charge duration, preferring fast-charging stations and also pre-conditioning the battery in preparation for the charging process. The remaining range is constantly updated during the journey. The system reacts immediately to changes, for instance, if the driver changes their driving style, which has an impact on consumption. The “Range on Map” display provides straightforward and reliable route planning both for private and business customers. The driver cans see the remaining range at a glance.

Convenient Charging

The EQV comes as standard with the choice of charging via alternating current (AC) at home or at public charging stations with up to 11 kW as well as with direct current (DC) at fast-charging stations with up to 110 kW. The fast-charging function means that, for instance, taxi or shuttle drivers can recharge frequently between runs or while the vehicle is being prepared, without losing time. It’s also possible to define the state of charge at which the vehicle recommends the next charging stop, or the range you want to have remaining on arrival at the destination.

Mercedes me Charge provides access to the public charging stations of more than 300 operators, including the IONITY fast-charging points. Before charging commences, registered customers identify themselves via MBUX, the Mercedes me app or with the Mercedes me Charge card – everything else, including payment, is handled automatically.

Efficient Recuperation And Drive Programs

Energy recovery under braking and trailing throttle (recuperation) ensures optimized and efficient driving. The intensity of the recuperation can be set individually using the paddles behind the steering wheel. Drivers can choose from five levels of recuperation:

In D Auto , the EQV adapts the level of recuperation dynamically and predictively between 0 and -2 m/s², based on data provided by the safety assistants, camera and navigation.

, the EQV adapts the level of recuperation dynamically and predictively between 0 and -2 m/s², based on data provided by the safety assistants, camera and navigation. In D + , the EQV coasts with no recuperation (0 m/s 2 ).

, the EQV coasts with no recuperation (0 m/s ). In D , the EQV decelerates with a recuperative force comparable to that of conventional engine braking (-0.6 m/s 2 ).

, the EQV decelerates with a recuperative force comparable to that of conventional engine braking (-0.6 m/s ). In D – , the recuperative force increases to -1.5 m/s 2 .

, the recuperative force increases to -1.5 m/s . In D – –, the electric motor delivers its maximum recuperative force of -2 m/s2. It’s possible to use so-called “one-pedal driving” in this mode.

There are also four drive programs to assist in the choice between maximum comfort and maximum range:

The standard C setting provides the full drive output of 150 kW and maximum torque of 362 Nm paired with high heating and air-conditioning performance.

setting provides the full drive output of 150 kW and maximum torque of 362 Nm paired with high heating and air-conditioning performance. The E program offers good heating and air-conditioning, optimised range and a power output of 100 kW (150 kW with kickdown) with a maximum torque of 293 Nm.

program offers good heating and air-conditioning, optimised range and a power output of 100 kW (150 kW with kickdown) with a maximum torque of 293 Nm. The E+ program is configured for maximum range. Power output is 80 kW (150 kW with kickdown) with a maximum torque of 293 Nm. Heating and air conditioning are considerably reduced.

program is configured for maximum range. Power output is 80 kW (150 kW with kickdown) with a maximum torque of 293 Nm. Heating and air conditioning are considerably reduced. The S setting places the emphasis on the best responsiveness for sport driving performance. This delivers 150 kW and a maximum torque of 362 Nm combined with a steep pedal curve and powerful heating and air-conditioning.

Vehicles equipped with AIRMATIC also have the Lift function, which raises the vehicle at low speeds for greater ground clearance.

Technical Data

EQV 300 Long EQV 300 Extra-long Energy efficiency label A+ A+ CO 2 emissions 0 g/km 0 g/km Power consumption combined 26.3 kWh/100 km 26.4 kWh/100 km Range 418 km 417 km Charging standard CCS CCS Charge time at a wallbox or public charging station (AC up to 11 kW) <10 h (0–100 %) <10 h (0–100 %) Charge time at a fast-charging station (DC up to 110 kW) ca. 45 Min.

(10–80 % SoC) ca. 45 Min.

(10–80 % SoC) Charging voltage 400 V 400 V Drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Power (peak) 150 kW (204 hp) 150 kW (204 hp) Power (sustained) 70 kW (95 hp) 70 kW (95 hp) Max. torque 362 Nm 362 Nm Top speed 140 km/h (standard)

160 km/h (option) 140 km/h (standard)

160 km/h (option) High-voltage battery Lithium-ion,

water-cooled Lithium-ion,

water-cooled Battery capacity (usable) 90 kWh 90 kWh Battery capacity (installed) 100 kWh 100 kWh Battery partner CATL CATL Vehicle length 5,140 mm 5,370 mm Wheelbase 3,200 mm 3,430 mm Luggage space (max.) 1,030 litres 1,410 litres Seats 6–8 6–8 Gross vehicle weight 3,500 kg 3,500 kg

Helpful links

[1] Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. Electrical consumption is dependent on the vehicle configuration.

[2] The range has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. The range is dependent on the vehicle configuration.

[3] The actual range is furthermore dependent upon the individual driving style, the road and traffic conditions, outside temperature, use of climate control/heating system, etc. and may differ.