PANIC: Subpoenaed Records of Flight Logs of Epstein’s “Lolita Express” Jet Said To Make Previous Revelations “Look Like Post-It Note”

According to previous flight logs, Prince Andrew paid at least one visit aboard Epstein’s private jet to the island while Bill Clinton was said to have been listed for multiple flights. Both men have denied ever visiting the island. Photo credit: Rena Schild (left) / Chris Allan (right), Shutterstock.com, licensed.

SAINT THOMAS – According to British national daily tabloid newspaper The Daily Mirror, the world’s rich and famous who have traveled back and forth to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘Orgy Island’ are in panic mode due to a subpoena just filed by the Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands demanding all flight logs to and from the island for the past two decades.

Epstein’s island developed a reputation for depravity when it became known as a place that the notorious provocateur hosted underage girls who were made to take part in orgies on Little Saint James, a small private island of the United States Virgin Islands, owned by Jeffrey Epstein, acquiring such nicknames as “Island of Sin,” “Pedophile Island,” and “Orgy Island”.

Logs for every flight made by Jeffrey Epstein’s aircraft over 21 years have been subpoenaed, “sparking panic” among his rich and famous pals. The Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his suicide last year. Denise George has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution. As well as the passenger lists, Ms George is seeking any “complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct” and any personal notes the pilots made. The subpoena demands the names and contact details of anyone who worked for the pilots or who “interacted with or observed” Jeffrey Epstein or any passengers associated with him.

According to previous flight logs obtained from Pilot David Rodgers in 2009, Prince Andrew paid at least one visit aboard Epstein’s private jet to the island while Bill Clinton was said to have been listed for multiple flights. Both men have denied ever visiting the island.

