SCAM ALERT: Flagler Residents Contacted by FPL Imposter Requesting Payment by Phone

While on the phone, the imposter tells the victim that their bill is past due and that they will be disconnecting their service unless they pay immediately. The scammer instructs the victim to pay over the phone with a prepaid debit card, gift card, a third-party payment portal or by following a link in an email.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has ben made aware of complaints of a new ‘Imposter Scam’ occurring in Flagler County. According to authorities, the imposter is calling residents and impersonating a member of the Florida Power and Light (FPL) billing department.

While on the phone, the imposter tells the victim that their bill is past due and that they will be disconnecting their service unless they pay immediately. The scammer instructs the victim to pay over the phone with a prepaid debit card, gift card, a third-party payment portal or by following a link in an email.

FPL has advised that they will never ask you to purchase a prepaid debit card or gift card, answer an email or go to a third party website to pay an invoice. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be an FPL representative asking you for payment or for your personal information, hang up and call the customer service number listed on your billing statement.

“A lot has changed in 2020 but unfortunately, the scammers are still up to their old tricks,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you receive a call like this or from anyone requesting immediate payments or personal information over the phone we advise you to hang up and call the business yourself. Do not be an easy target.”

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

For more information on utility fraud and how you can stay safe visit https://www.utilitiesunited.org