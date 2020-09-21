CrimeLocalPress Releases

SCAM ALERT: Flagler Residents Contacted by FPL Imposter Requesting Payment by Phone

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

SCAM
While on the phone, the imposter tells the victim that their bill is past due and that they will be disconnecting their service unless they pay immediately. The scammer instructs the victim  to pay over the phone with a prepaid debit card, gift card, a third-party payment portal or by following a link in an email.  

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has ben made aware of complaints of a new ‘Imposter  Scam’ occurring in Flagler County.  According to authorities, the imposter is calling residents and impersonating a member of the Florida Power and Light (FPL) billing department.

While on the phone, the imposter tells the victim that their bill is past due and that they will be disconnecting their service unless they pay immediately. The scammer instructs the victim  to pay over the phone with a prepaid debit card, gift card, a third-party payment portal or by following a link in an email.  

FPL has advised that they will never ask you to purchase a prepaid debit card or gift card, answer an email or go to a third party website to pay an invoice. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be an FPL representative asking you for payment or for your personal information, hang up and call the customer service number listed on your billing statement.  

“A lot has changed in 2020 but unfortunately, the scammers are still up to their old tricks,” Sheriff Rick  Staly said. “If you receive a call like this or from anyone requesting immediate payments or personal  information over the phone we advise you to hang up and call the business yourself. Do not be an easy  target.” 

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

For more information on utility fraud and how you can stay safe visit https://www.utilitiesunited.org

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Seeking To ID Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery in…

Joe Mcdermott

Executive Director of Feminist Majority Foundation, Kathy…

George McGregor

When Every Second Counts: FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 361