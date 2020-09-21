FEMA Releases Update and Photos of Whole-of-Government Sally, Wildfire Response

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (left), FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and FEMA Region 4 Administrator Gracia Szczech speak with Florida and Escambia County officials about damage caused by Hurricane Sally. Pensacola, Florida, September 19, 2020. FEMA photo by Noah Golding.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA continues close coordination with state, tribal and local governments for disaster response across the country, as the agency’s administrator, Pete Gaynor, visits states impacted by recent fire and hurricane damage. President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Alabama and emergency declarations for Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi to provide federal assistance and coordinate disaster relief efforts across the Gulf Coast. Major disaster declarations were also declared for California and Oregon wildfire response. FEMA teams and disaster recovery resources are on the ground assisting with state recovery efforts. Residents in affected states should continue paying attention to their local emergency managers for safety instructions.

Power Crews Stage Equipment for Power Restoration

Power crews stage equipment as they work to repair damaged power lines and restore electricity to the area. FEMA photo Noah Golding Pensacola, Florida, September 19, 2020.

Crews Work to Repair Powerlines, Clear Debris

Crews Work To Clear The Road And Restore Power Along U.S. Highway 22. Marion County, Oregon September 18, 2020. FEMA Photo By Dominick Del Vecchio.

Crews Work to Repair Powerlines, Clear Debris

Crews work to clear the road and restore power along U.S. Highway 22. Marion County, Oregon, September 18, 2020. FEMA photo by Dominick Del Vecchio.

Crews Work to Repair Powerlines, Clear Debris

A FEMA Mobile Emergency Response Support technician works on an antenna tower trailer that was set up to support urban search and rescue operations. Ashland, Oregon, September 17, 2020. FEMA photo by Jason Oud.

Emergency Response Support Units are Supporting Search, Rescue Operations

A FEMA Incident Response Vehicle provides communication support for urban search and rescue efforts from a burned-out orchard in the hills east of Springfield, Oregon.

FEMA photo by Don Sheppard. September 18, 2020. FEMA photo by Don Sheppard.

Historic Wildfires Leave Destruction in their Wake

Historic wildfires have left homes and neighborhoods destroyed in Lincoln County, Oregon. Most of the county, known as a coastal vacation spot, was placed under evacuation orders as a result of the Echo Mountain Complex Fire. September 18, 2020. Lincoln County, Oregon. FEMA photos by David Yost.

