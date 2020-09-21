FEMA Releases Update and Photos of Whole-of-Government Sally, Wildfire Response
WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA continues close coordination with state, tribal and local governments for disaster response across the country, as the agency’s administrator, Pete Gaynor, visits states impacted by recent fire and hurricane damage. President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Alabama and emergency declarations for Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi to provide federal assistance and coordinate disaster relief efforts across the Gulf Coast. Major disaster declarations were also declared for California and Oregon wildfire response. FEMA teams and disaster recovery resources are on the ground assisting with state recovery efforts. Residents in affected states should continue paying attention to their local emergency managers for safety instructions.
Power Crews Stage Equipment for Power Restoration
Emergency Response Support Units are Supporting Search, Rescue Operations
Historic Wildfires Leave Destruction in their Wake
