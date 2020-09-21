CrimeLocalSociety

Elderly White Male Beaten on Miami Train In What Is Said To Be “Unprovoked Attack” On Metromover; Detectives Seeking ID of Suspect At Large

By Joe Mcdermott
The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, thin build 45-55 years old, roughly 6’00” and 180 pounds, last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, brown shoes, clear goggles, blue face mask and camouflage baseball cap with a ‘pnisher’ skull on it.

MIAMI, FL – On Sunday, September 20, at approximately . 6:00 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Police Operations Section, is investigating an aggravated battery where an elderly white male was beaten. According to investigators, uniformed officers responded to an unprovoked attack to a 73 year old man on the Metromover train at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL.

The victim, who was sitting in the train, was approached by an unknown male who began to repeatedly punch and kick him. The City of Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering from multiple injuries.

“The recent brutal attacks on our Metrorail/Metromover system, although unrelated, are deeply concerning. While I’m relieved that the first case resulted in arrest, we still need to identify the attacker in the second case. Please take a moment to review the issued flyer and report any tips to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. I’ve also spoken to Chief Jorge Colina of the Miami Police Department and we are both committed to working together, not only to catch the subject of this callous crime, but to help keep our transit customers safe.”

Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III

“To this extent, the Miami Police Department will be deploying additional resources throughout the Metrorail/Metromover system within our jurisdiction, both uniformed and in an undercover capacity in order to increase the safety of our residents and the system’s riders.”

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

