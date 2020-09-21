DETECTIVES: Home Invasion Robbery Leaves Man Dead In Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded, and the male was pronounced deceased on scene. Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances behind the incident. File photo.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a home invasion robbery that ended in a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach early Monday morning.

According to investigators, at approximately 1:36 a.m. September 21, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting and/or home invasion robbery near the 300 block of Northwest Fourth Street in Pompano Beach. When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded, and the male was pronounced deceased on scene. Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.