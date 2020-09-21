CrimeLocalSociety

DETECTIVES: Home Invasion Robbery Leaves Man Dead In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

pompano
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded, and the male was pronounced deceased on scene. Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances behind the incident. File photo.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a home invasion robbery that ended in a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach early Monday morning.

According to investigators, at approximately 1:36 a.m. September 21, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a shooting and/or home invasion robbery near the 300 block of Northwest Fourth Street in Pompano Beach. When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded, and the male was pronounced deceased on scene. Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances behind the incident. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

PANIC: Subpoenaed Records of Flight Logs of Epstein’s…

Joe Mcdermott

Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Body Found In…

Joe Mcdermott

New Tools for End-of-Life Decisions for People Battling…

Trimmel Gomes
1 of 569