Crash In Cooper City Leaves One Dead; Another Air-Lifted To Memorial Regional Hospital In Critical Condition

By Joe Mcdermott
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded along with air rescue and transported one of the involved persons to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Another was pronounced deceased on-scene while the other sustained injuries that are life threatening and remains in critical condition. Photo BSO Facebook.

COOPER CITY, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that left an off-duty Miami-Dade Police captain dead in Cooper City this past Sunday. 

On September 20, at approximately 1:01 p.m., Daniel Chamberlin, 32, was traveling eastbound in a white 2018 Subaru WRX on Griffin Road approaching Southwest 118th Avenue in Cooper City. At the same time, Lisa White, 58, and her passenger, Tyrone White, 59, were traveling westbound in a gray 2014 Volkswagen Passat also on Griffin Road.

White proceeded to make a left turn onto Southwest 118th Avenue, from the dedicated left turn lane, when Chamberlin’s vehicle struck the passenger side of White’s vehicle. After striking the vehicle in a T-boning style crash, Chamberlin’s Subaru was redirected and struck a traffic control box and came to a complete stop in the grass swale.

White’s vehicle slid sideways, struck the curb and rolled over onto its side, before coming to rest on its roof on the sidewalk. Witnesses on scene assisted with extracting Chamberlin from his Subaru, as the engine compartment caught on fire. Additional witnesses tended to the White’s who were trapped in their Volkswagen and needed fire rescue personnel to extract them.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded along with air rescue and transported Chamberlin by ground and Lisa White by air to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Tyrone White was pronounced deceased on-scene. Lisa White sustained injuries that are life threatening and remains in critical condition. Chamberlin sustained injuries that were not life threatening.
The investigation is active and ongoing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

