COPS: Guns And Drugs Seized, Three Men Arrested After VIPER, CST Detectives Conduct Traffic Stop In Fort Lauderdale

By Joe Mcdermott
Broward Sheriff’s VIPER unit along with detectives from CST seized four guns and several bags of marijuana and arrested three men following a traffic stop on Friday night. Daequan Griffin, 19, Johnny Belony, 21, and Paul Olivier Jr., were arrested.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (VIPER) unit along with detectives from the Crime Suppression Team (CST) in Broward Sheriff’s Office’s District 5 in Central Broward seized four guns and several bags of marijuana and arrested three men following a traffic stop on Friday night. 

At approximately 11:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 2800 block of West Broward Boulevard in unincorporated Central Broward. Within the vehicle, detectives observed and located drugs and multiple firearms. Detectives seized four firearms, including a Zastava 7.62 pistol, a Beretta 92SF, a Taurus PT840C .40 cal. and a Walther P22 .22 cal. pistol. Detectives were working on a maintenance operation to curtail car shows and large gatherings in District 5, an area with a high volume of calls for service related to gunfire.

Daequan Griffin, 19, Johnny Belony, 21, and Paul Olivier Jr., were arrested. Griffin faces two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, Belony faces one count of carrying a concealed firearm and Olivier is charged with possession of cannabis over 20 grams. Griffin was arrested earlier this month for carrying a concealed firearm and was out of jail on bond at the time of Friday’s arrest. 

