Answering The Call of Enthusiasts, Bronco Brand Expands Sasquatch Package To Models With 7−Speed Manual Transmission

DEARBORN, MI – Listening to reservation-holder feedback, Bronco – Ford’s new outdoor lifestyle brand with 4×4-only vehicles – is expanding the availability of its high-performance off-road Sasquatch™ package to 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models with a segment-first 7-speed manual transmission. This makes Bronco the only 4×4 vehicles with a 7-speed manual and 35-inch off-road tires direct from the factory in its class.

“Bronco enthusiasts have been clamoring for the factory 35-inch tires and the rest of the off-road goodies that come with Sasquatch to pair with the ultimate crawler gear, so our teams worked to make it happen,” said Mark Grueber, Ford Bronco consumer marketing manager. “As we said from the beginning, we will continually listen to what our customers want and give them the best possible off-road vehicles and accessories we can.”

Sasquatch Plus Manual Unlocks Even More Off-Road Capability

While other brands save their best hardware for premium series models, Bronco is making off-road capability a priority across every two- and four-door trim level with the available Sasquatch package. It includes segment-first 35-inch Goodyear® mud-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Dana™ front and rear electronic locking axles with 4.7:1 final drive ratios and high-clearance suspension with a nearly two-inch wider track, position-sensitive Bilstein shocks and wider fender flares.

Sasquatch package will be available for every two- and four-door Bronco, including on Base, Big Bend™, Black Diamond™ and Outer Banks™. It is standard on Bronco Wildtrak™ and First Edition™ models, while the Badlands™ series gets its own unique off-road suspension and semi-active hydraulic front swaybar disconnect as the ultimate Bronco rock crawler.

“Capability is always a priority, and pairing Sasquatch with a manual transmission and available advanced 4×4 system gives it a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1, making it the most capable off-road manual we offer in the Bronco lineup,” said Dave Pericak, Ford icons global director.

The manual transmission with Sasquatch package will be available late in the 2021 model year.

Build And Price Goes Live In Mid-October

As excitement builds around the Bronco brand of rugged SUVs, the Bronco two- and four-door build and price site will go live in mid-October. Enthusiasts will be able to virtually create their ideal models and compare pricing for option groups. Customers can create their dream off-road machine and print and save the information for ordering, which will begin in December.

The all-new two- and four-door Bronco goes on sale next spring. To learn more about Bronco and Bronco Sport, go to Ford.com/Bronco.