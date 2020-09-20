Detectives Seeking To ID Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery in Unincorporated West Palm Beach

On August 20, 2020 at 9:35 pm, the suspect pictured approached a victim in an apartment complex, robbed her and then fled on foot. Days later, August 27, 2020 at 10:20 pm, the victim saw the suspect, described as a black male, accompanied by a white male at a Racetrack gas station. Both fled in a Mercedes four door with aftermarket wheels.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance identifying a suspect they say is wanted for armed robbery to a person in the St. Andrews apartment complex located in the 1200 block of N. Benoist Farms Road, unincorporated West Palm Beach.

On August 20, 2020 at 9:35 pm, the suspect pictured approached a victim in an apartment complex parking lot, robbed her of her personal property then fled on foot. Days later, August 27, 2020 at 10:20 pm, the victim saw the suspect, described as a black male, accompanied by a white male at a Racetrack gas station. Both fled in a Mercedes four door with aftermarket wheels.

Anyone that can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.