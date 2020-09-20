CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking To ID Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery in Unincorporated West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
armed robbery
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance identifying a suspect they say is wanted for armed robbery to a person in the St. Andrews apartment complex located in the 1200 block of N. Benoist Farms Road, unincorporated West Palm Beach.

On August 20, 2020 at 9:35 pm, the suspect pictured approached a victim in an apartment complex parking lot, robbed her of her personal property then fled on foot. Days later, August 27, 2020 at 10:20 pm, the victim saw the suspect, described as a black male, accompanied by a white male at a Racetrack gas station. Both fled in a Mercedes four door with aftermarket wheels.

Anyone that can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

