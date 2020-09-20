Prior Felon Shot Dead While Attempting Armed Robbery at Valero Gas Station in Fort Lauderdale

According to authorities, Stephon Brown, 34, of Pembroke Pines, was shot dead Sunday after he pulled out a firearm and attempted to commit an armed robbery at the Valero Gas Station in unincorporated Central Broward. Photo: Florida Department of Corrections.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating an armed robbery that left one person dead Sunday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 20, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call at the Valero Gas Station located at 2400 W. Sunrise Blvd. in unincorporated Central Broward.

When deputies arrived they located a male, later identified as Stephon Brown, 34, of Pembroke Pines, lying on the sidewalk in front of McDonald’s. Brown was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded and transported Brown to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Brown entered the Valero gas station, pulled out a firearm and attempted to commit an armed robbery. At the time, the clerk pulled out his firearm and fired at Brown, striking him multiple times. Brown exited the store and fled in an easterly direction before collapsing on the sidewalk in front of the McDonald’s.

According to state records from the Florida Department of Corrections, Brown was released from prison in February of 2019 when he competed serving time for charges related to cocaine possession and robbery.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

The case remains an active death investigation.