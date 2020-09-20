CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Body Found In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Pompano Beach
When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to a Pompano Beach address, they located the decomposing remains of a unidentified male and set up a crime scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide and crime scene detectives responded and are currently investigating. 

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains that were found on Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, at approximately 2:19 p.m. Sunday, September 20, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference to human remains that were located at 1825 N.W. 3rd St. in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they located the decomposing remains of an unidentified male and set up a crime scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide and crime scene detectives responded and are currently investigating. 

Broward County Medical Examiner personnel responded and transported the victim to their office for identification. This case in an active and ongoing death investigation.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

