POLL: President Trump Job Approval Continues Steady Climb to 53%

Then President-Elect Donald Trump gives a “Fist Pump” to the crowd as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at a “Thank You” Tour rally at the Giant Center. Hershey, PA – December 15, 2016. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed. File photo.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New polling results released Friday by Rasmussen Reports show that support for President Trump continues a steady climb to 53%. According to the polling company founded in 2003, the last time President Trump’s daily job approval percentage reached this level, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference announcing a house impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s 53% is a high it has reached only three other times since his first month in office when support jumped to nearly 60%. Now that Gallup has quit the field, Rasmussen Reports is the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings daily.

The last time @POTUS daily job approval % reached today's level, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference & announced a house impeachment inquiry.https://t.co/BWAQX7AKFS — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 18, 2020

Donald Trump reached a 53 percent job approval rating on Friday—a figure not seen since Speaker Nancy Pelosi the impeachment inquiry. https://t.co/Jy2kXVjqj3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 19, 2020

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).