PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

POLL: President Trump Job Approval Continues Steady Climb to 53%

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

President-Donald Trump
Then President-Elect Donald Trump gives a “Fist Pump” to the crowd as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at a “Thank You” Tour rally at the Giant Center. Hershey, PA – December 15, 2016. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed. File photo.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New polling results released Friday by Rasmussen Reports show that support for President Trump continues a steady climb to 53%. According to the polling company founded in 2003, the last time President Trump’s daily job approval percentage reached this level, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference announcing a house impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s 53% is a high it has reached only three other times since his first month in office when support jumped to nearly 60%. Now that Gallup has quit the field, Rasmussen Reports is the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings daily.

Trump Approval Index History
Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Spring Hill Man in Crisis, Contemplating Suicide, Barricaded…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Political Correctness Protocol Holds Sway Over Much Of Our…

Alan Bergstein
1 of 696