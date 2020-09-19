POLL: President Trump Job Approval Continues Steady Climb to 53%

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New polling results released Friday by Rasmussen Reports show that support for President Trump continues a steady climb to 53%. According to the polling company founded in 2003, the last time President Trump’s daily job approval percentage reached this level, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference announcing a house impeachment inquiry.
Trump’s 53% is a high it has reached only three other times since his first month in office when support jumped to nearly 60%. Now that Gallup has quit the field, Rasmussen Reports is the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that still tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings daily.
Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).