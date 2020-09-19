AutomotiveBusinessSports

Lamborghini Takes Double Road To Le Mans Victory For The First Time

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo - FFF Racing- Road to Le Mans 2020.
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo – FFF Racing- Road to Le Mans 2020.

ITALY – Lamborghini recorded a superb double victory in the Road to Le Mans races at the famous Circuit de la Sarthe in the hands of FFF Racing’s Hiroshi Hamaguchi and Andrea Caldarelli. The Road to Le Mans is part of the Le Mans Cup, a championship dedicated to LMP3 and GT3 machinery, and runs on the support bill of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hamaguchi and Lamborghini Factory Driver Caldarelli, at the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo #63, kicked off the weekend’s proceedings positively by setting the second fastest time in the opening practice session before going one better in the second session. The #63 Huracán then claimed pole position for the first of two 55-minute races held on Friday afternoon which Hamaguchi and Caldarelli converted into a commanding victory.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo - FFF Racing- Road to Le Mans 2020
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo – FFF Racing- Road to Le Mans 2020.

Leading the opening stint, Hamaguchi opened up a healthy margin over the nearest challengers before handing over to Caldarelli at the mandatory pit-stop. Caldarelli continued the strong work of his Japanese team-mate in the second half of the race, extending the advantage to just over 16 seconds by the flag.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

The pair started Saturday morning’s damp second race from second on the grid but quickly moved to the head of the field thanks to an assertive move by Hamaguchi approaching the first chicane. Again, Caldarelli maintained the lead after the pit-stop, but the margin ahead of David Perel’s Ferrari was much narrower this time around.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo – FFF Racing- Road to Le Mans 2020.

Perel closed the gap progressively in the final stages and got to within half a second entering the final corners, but Caldarelli and Hamaguchi had already done enough to take a second victory of the weekend.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo - FFF Racing- Road to Le Mans 2020
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo – FFF Racing- Road to Le Mans 2020.

“Hiroshi did an amazing job, he kept the lead at the start, with all the LMP3s in the middle. All the guys at home, they did an amazing job with the car, it was fantastic.”

Andrea Caldarelli

“I am very happy with this result, to be on the top step of the podium at Le Mans, it’s an amazing feeling. I cannot thank Andrea enough, he did a great job. After my podium in 2016, I am happy to be back.”

Hiroshi Hamaguchi
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

PwC Commits To Net Zero By 2030, Globally

George McGregor

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation Receives $25,000…

George McGregor

First Release of Dream Finders Homes Lots Sold Out at New…

George McGregor
1 of 252