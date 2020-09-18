Undercover Detectives Arrest Unlicensed, Uninsured Contractors During Operation “Extreme Makeover: Fraud Edition” In Volusia County

From top left to right: Gregory Sizemore, 56, of Deltona, David Levison, 58, of Orlando, Aaron Ingram, 33, of Daytona Beach. From bottom left to right: Michael Lowe, 41, of Orlando, Frank Brito, 68, of Deltona, Frank Brito Jr., 32, of Deltona. Some images not available.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Undercover Volusia sheriff’s detectives arrested eight would-be contractors this week during a two-day operation targeting unlicensed, uninsured individuals offering home improvement and repair services.

Operation “Extreme Makeover: Fraud Edition” took place Wednesday and Thursday in Deltona and DeLand, where part of the city is still recovering from an EF-2 tornado that touched down a month ago, causing millions of dollars in damage. This week’s operation was already planned prior to the tornado, but Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the arrests should serve as a warning to any con-artists looking to take advantage of residents in need of home repairs.

Members of the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation participated in the operation and were on site to confirm each defendant was not licensed to perform the work offered.

Because a state of emergency enacted for Hurricane Isaias was still in effect, the charges are felonies: contracting without a license during a state of emergency. The defendants are:

DeLand house

Bobby Copley, 46, Port Orange, advertising as “Mr. Fix a Roof Leak,” roof repair and light switch installation; 2 counts.

Gregory Sizemore, 56, Deltona, advertising as “Mr. Handy Handyman Service,” bathroom remodel and light installation; 2 counts.

David Levison, 58, Orlando, advertising as “The Water Heater Man,” water heater installation and electrical installation; 2 counts. Also charged with violation of probation re: theft of state funds ($20,000-$100,000).

Aaron Ingram, 33, Daytona Beach, advertising as “GEOFLOW Air Conditioning and Heating,” air conditioner system replacement; 1 count.

Deltona house