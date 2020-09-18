CrimeLocalSociety

Undercover Detectives Arrest Unlicensed, Uninsured Contractors During Operation “Extreme Makeover: Fraud Edition” In Volusia County

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
From top left to right: Gregory Sizemore, 56, of Deltona, David Levison, 58, of Orlando, Aaron Ingram, 33, of Daytona Beach. From bottom left to right: Michael Lowe, 41, of Orlando, Frank Brito, 68, of Deltona, Frank Brito Jr., 32, of Deltona. Some images not available.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Undercover Volusia sheriff’s detectives arrested eight would-be contractors this week during a two-day operation targeting unlicensed, uninsured individuals offering home improvement and repair services.

Operation “Extreme Makeover: Fraud Edition” took place Wednesday and Thursday in Deltona and DeLand, where part of the city is still recovering from an EF-2 tornado that touched down a month ago, causing millions of dollars in damage. This week’s operation was already planned prior to the tornado, but Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the arrests should serve as a warning to any con-artists looking to take advantage of residents in need of home repairs.

Members of the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation participated in the operation and were on site to confirm each defendant was not licensed to perform the work offered.

Because a state of emergency enacted for Hurricane Isaias was still in effect, the charges are felonies: contracting without a license during a state of emergency. The defendants are:

DeLand house

  • Bobby Copley, 46, Port Orange, advertising as “Mr. Fix a Roof Leak,” roof repair and light switch installation; 2 counts.
  • Gregory Sizemore, 56, Deltona, advertising as “Mr. Handy Handyman Service,” bathroom remodel and light installation; 2 counts.
  • David Levison, 58, Orlando, advertising as “The Water Heater Man,” water heater installation and electrical installation; 2 counts. Also charged with violation of probation re: theft of state funds ($20,000-$100,000).
  • Aaron Ingram, 33, Daytona Beach, advertising as “GEOFLOW Air Conditioning and Heating,” air conditioner system replacement; 1 count.

Deltona house

  • Michael Lowe, 41, Orlando, advertising as “QM&M Electrical,” light installation; 1 count. Also has an active Georgia warrant for violation of probation re: theft.
  • Jose Roldan, 47, Deltona, advertising as “Roldan’s Handyman Service,” roof repair, water heater installation; 2 counts.
  • Frank Brito, 32, Deltona, water heater installation, plumbing work; 1 count.
  • Frank Brito, 68, Deltona, water heater installation, plumbing work; 1 count.
Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

