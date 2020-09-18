CrimeLocalSociety

Spring Hill Man in Crisis, Contemplating Suicide, Barricaded In Bathroom, Saved by Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputy

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DEPUTY SAVES FATHER
Deputy Trey Hotchkiss immediately made contact with the man and was able to quickly build a rapport. After several minutes, Deputy Hotchkiss was able to convince the man to exit the bathroom without incident. He was transported to Springbrook Hospital for treatment.

SPRING HILL, FL – On September 18, 2020 at 12:21 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Devonshire Avenue in reference to a suicidal subject. According to the report, a woman advised deputies that her 38-year-old father was suffering from depression, was not taking his medication, and was making suicidal statements.

The daughter advised that her father recently went through a divorce, was feeling overworked, and was having difficulties in his current relationship. She further advised she received a text from her father indicating he was going to commit suicide.

When deputies arrived on scene, the man had barricaded himself in the bathroom of the residence with a loaded firearm. Deputy Trey Hotchkiss immediately made contact with the man via a cellular phone. Deputy Hotchkiss was able to quickly build a rapport with the man in crisis. After several minutes, Deputy Hotchkiss was able to convince the man to exit the bathroom without incident.

Deputies took the man into protective custody. He was transported to Springbrook Hospital for treatment.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

