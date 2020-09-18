Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For Man Who Jumped In Lake To Avoid Arrest Near Royal Inn Hotel In Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 11:35 am on September 18, 2020 deputies responded to an unwanted male guest at Royal Inn Hotel, Royal Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies advised the unwanted guest that management is requesting him to leave. After further investigation deputies also learned the male had a warrant for his arrest.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to affect an arrest the male fled. He ran towards the back end of the property and entered the lake. Deputies are currently searching for the male. More information will be released when it becomes available.