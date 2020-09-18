CrimeLocalSociety

Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For Man Who Jumped In Lake To Avoid Arrest Near Royal Inn Hotel In Royal Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 11:35 am on September 18, 2020 deputies responded to an unwanted male guest at Royal Inn Hotel, Royal Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies advised the unwanted guest that management is requesting him to leave. After further investigation deputies also learned the male had a warrant for his arrest.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to affect an arrest the male fled. He ran towards the back end of the property and entered the lake. Deputies are currently searching for the male. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

