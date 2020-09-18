Fox News’ Awkward George Soros Moment: Panel Shuts Down Conversation With Newt Gingrich After Comments On Radical Left District Attorneys

FORT WORTH, TX – Fox News, or lately known as Back Stabbing News has hit an all time low. Last night Newt Gingrich was on the show with the Gang of Five. They were talking about the election, Trump and so forth as they usually do on this show.

That was until Newt brought up George Soros. Everything went quiet until Harris Faulkner said, “I don’t think we need to bring up George Soros.” Really Harris? Here I thought you had some brains in that head. I thought you had our backs. Instead you stabbed us in the back. It was almost like you turned white you paled so bad.

Your fellow cohort, Melissa Francis, was right there with you and you both kicked Newt to the curb. For George Soros? Are you kidding me? What kind of journalism are you practicing?

Georgie boy has donated millions for let wing causes all over the world and supports a one world government, confiscation of firearms, and bringing an end to Capitalism. He, along with his well chosen minions will rule the world and the rest of us will sit in squalor while they hand us the crumbs they may allow us.

George goes back to World War 2 where he was alleged to have sold out his people, the Jews. Now he is putting big money into numerous prosecutorial elections around our country to get the change he needs or the cause needs. And I am talking millions of dollars.

Take a good look and follow the status of these elections on election day. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. This is not all. He also supports Islamic terrorist networks. Take a look at the map. Every liberal stronghold has one in there neighborhood. And Newt was right. Just follow the money.

This is all a precursor to Islamist’s coming into power and enforcing military sharia law in our country. You’ve all seen the videos of what they are like and if you haven’t I would think you are not from this planet.

If Trump does not win this election this will all be upon us sooner than we think. But then we all can go bury our heads in the sand like Harris Faulkner and Melissa Francis. What were they offered to turn a blind eye to Soros? This is not an accusation without proof but a question for them. Come on, really state your views. If you don’t want to side with this country, fine. But as for me and mine, I say give me liberty or give me death. And you two should be ashamed of what you did.

Jus’ Sayin’