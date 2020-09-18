Executive Director of Feminist Majority Foundation, Kathy Spillar, Releases Statement on Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The following statement was released by Kathy Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority Foundation, a non-profit organization headquartered in Arlington County, Virginia, whose stated mission is to advance non-violence and women’s power, equality, and economic development. The statement came just hours after the announced passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which took place Friday evening.

“I am heartbroken that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a truly historic champion for gender equality, has passed,” said Eleanor Smeal, president of the Feminist Majority. “Her work for gender equality will live forever. Over her decades long career, RBG fought for and achieved major, historic gains for gender equality.”

“In her honor, feminists are determined to stop any efforts to ramrod a replacement appointment to the Supreme Court before Election Day or during a lame-duck session. The far right must not turn back the clock on gender equality or attempt to reverse Justice Ginsburg’s lifetime of work. The voters must be heard,” Smeal said.

“It is hard to put into words just how much Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did to advance women’s equality and make this country a better place. Feminists will stop any right-wing effort to stack the Court before the election. It is time to hear what the voters have to say. Any efforts to pack the Supreme Court and ignore the will of the American people will be extremely costly to the GOP,” said Kathy Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority.

In a statement dictated to her granddaughter days before her death, Justice Ginsburg said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“In the remaining 45 days until Election Day, it is our responsibility to fight like hell to ensure that her final wish is honored,” Spillar said. “Control of the Senate is up for grabs and the GOP will pay a high price if they ram through this appointment before the election.”