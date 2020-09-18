PoliticsPress ReleasesSociety

Executive Director of Feminist Majority Foundation, Kathy Spillar, Releases Statement on Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Feminist Majority
Katherine Spillar, the Executive Director of Feminist Majority Foundation and Feminist Majority, national organizations working for women’s equality, empowerment, and non-violence. One of the founders, Spillar has been a driving force in executing the organizations’ diverse programs securing women’s rights since its inception in 1987. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The following statement was released by Kathy Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority Foundation, a non-profit organization headquartered in Arlington County, Virginia, whose stated mission is to advance non-violence and women’s power, equality, and economic development. The statement came just hours after the announced passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which took place Friday evening.

“I am heartbroken that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a truly historic champion for gender equality, has passed,” said Eleanor Smeal, president of the Feminist Majority. “Her work for gender equality will live forever. Over her decades long career, RBG fought for and achieved major, historic gains for gender equality.” 

“In her honor, feminists are determined to stop any efforts to ramrod a replacement appointment to the Supreme Court before Election Day or during a lame-duck session. The far right must not turn back the clock on gender equality or attempt to reverse Justice Ginsburg’s lifetime of work. The voters must be heard,” Smeal said. 

“It is hard to put into words just how much Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did to advance women’s equality and make this country a better place. Feminists will stop any right-wing effort to stack the Court before the election. It is time to hear what the voters have to say. Any efforts to pack the Supreme Court and ignore the will of the American people will be extremely costly to the GOP,” said Kathy Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority. 

In a statement dictated to her granddaughter days before her death, Justice Ginsburg said, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

“In the remaining 45 days until Election Day, it is our responsibility to fight like hell to ensure that her final wish is honored,” Spillar said. “Control of the Senate is up for grabs and the GOP will pay a high price if they ram through this appointment before the election.”  

The Feminist Majority works to empower feminists, who are the majority, and to win equality for women at the decision-making tables of the state, nation, and the world. For more information, visit feministmajority.org.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For Man Who Jumped In…

Joe Mcdermott

Undercover Detectives Arrest Unlicensed, Uninsured…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Broward Sheriff’s Office Announces Social Justice Task…

George McGregor
1 of 678