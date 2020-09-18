CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Seeking Suspect Wanted For Murder In Pompano Beach; Steve Jean Baptiste, 33, Is Considered Armed and Dangerous

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating Steve Jean Baptiste, 30, wanted for first degree murder. According to authorities, at approximately 11:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call near the 300 block of West Sample Road in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they located a male subject, later identified as Haron Hunter, 28, of Pompano Beach, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and Hunter was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Witnesses say Hunter and Baptiste were involved in a physical altercation when Baptiste pulled out a firearm and shot Hunter multiple times. Baptiste then fled the scene in a white 2006 Mercedes-Benz 4-door AMG model. 
Baptiste is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Homicide Det. John Curcio at 954-321-4212. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

