President Trump Receives Second Nobel Peace Prize Nomination for Brokering Serbia Kosovo Accord

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump received a second 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nomination late last week after he successfully brokered a peace deal between the European nations of Serbia and Kosovo, according to reports.

Swedish Parliament member Magnus Jacobsson announced via Twitter on Friday, September 11 that he was personally nominating the work of Trump and the two countries for the prestigious award.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” Jacobsson tweeted.

Kosovo originally declared independence from Serbia in 2008 with help from the United States after a genocidal war that claimed the lives of 10,000 Albanian Muslims.

Trump was also nominated for the award earlier that week on September 9 by a member of the Norwegian Parliament for recently brokering a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October of next year. The competition will most likely be fierce, as the 2020 Peace Prize had a total of 318 nominees, according to Nobel’s official website.

While winning the award is an immense honor, nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize over the years have caused controversy, with some having been accused of being politically motivated. For example, Adolph Hitler was nominated in 1939, although that was later revealed to have essentially been a joke by Swedish parliament member E.G.C. Brandt.

Some also questioned Barack Obama’s 2009 win, considering the fact that it was awarded only 9 months into his first term as president; however, Norwegian Nobel Committee Chairman Thorbjørn Jagland stated in an October 2011 interview that he felt Obama had lived up to the prize.