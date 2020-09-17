Former WWE Pro Wrestler – Backed by Trump – Attempts Headlock on Nevada Congressional Seat; Touts Just “One Cure for Pelosi Virus”

HENDERSON, NV – Daniel Stephen Rodimer – known by the “ring name” Dan Rodman – is a former professional wrestler who once competed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and is now attempting to score a pinfall victory of another sort- a seat in Congress.

Rodimer won the Republican Party’s primary for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District with approximately 46 percent of the vote – defeating his closest rival by 15 points – and will face off against Democrat incumbent Susie Lee during this November’s election.

Now retired from the ring, Rodimer had signed a one-year developmental contract with WWE in 2006 after competing on the wrestling reality television show “Tough Enough” in 2004. He mostly spent his WWE tenure training in the organization’s developmental territories, making only a small handful of appearances on the main roster television program “Heat.” Rodimer was later released from his contract in August 2007.

Now an attorney, Rodimer is basing his congressional campaign on “firing” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that he wants to take a folding chair – a common weapon used in pro wrestling – “right to the establishment.”

The former mat warrior and football player’s brash attitude and rhetoric has earned the backing of President Donald Trump, who retweeted one of Rodimer’s campaign videos on August 29, stating that “Dan has my Complete and Total Endorsement. We need Dan in Washington!”

Dan has my Complete and Total Endorsement. We need Dan in Washington! https://t.co/yWCD1ALgpY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

If elected to congress, Rodimer will not be the first pro wrestler to transition to politics; most notably, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs won the Knox County mayoral race in 2018 and legendary star Jesse “The Body” Ventura served as the Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003.