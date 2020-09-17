FEMA Response Update: Sally and Western Wildfires

Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery centers staffed with recovery specialists from FEMA, US Small Business Administration, State and other agencies open in Texas. Missouri City, TX – September 9, 2017. File photo: Michelmond / Shutterstock.com, licenced.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – FEMA has commodities staged near the areas of impact from Hurricane Sally. These commodities are available to each affected state based on need and requests to FEMA for assistance. Shuttle drivers and trailers are onsite where these commodities are staged, ready to move assets to fulfill state requests.

Over 4 million liters of bottled water

3.2 million meals

289,000 blankets

117,000 tarps

52,500 blue roof sheeting

6,500 cots

23 generators

Additionally, FEMA deployed eight Incident Management Assistance Teams (IMATs) in response to Hurricane Sally. Five IMATs are deployed to Louisiana, one is onsite in Mississippi, an additional team is deployed to Alabama and one team is staged to deploy when needed.

Hurricane Sally made landfall on Tuesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane. Sally has weakened to a tropical depression and accelerating across Alabama to Georgia as heaviest rain gradually diminished overnight. Significant and widespread flooding is expected across inland portions of Alabama, central Georgia and upstate South Carolina, and widespread flooding is possible across western/central North Carolina and southeast Virginia.

President Trump approved Emergency Declarations for Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi to provide federal assistance and coordinate all disaster relief efforts in response to Hurricane Sally across the Gulf Coast. These declarations authorize FEMA to provide assistance, including direct federal assistance for emergency protective measures for 30 parishes in Louisiana, 24 counties in Mississippi, 51 counties and one tribe in Alabama and seven counties in Florida.

The storm is forecast to bring a severe threat of inland flooding. Anyone in the forecast path of the storm should monitor their local news for updates and directions provided by their local officials and follow evacuation orders.

State and local officials will have the most up-to-date information on evacuation orders and shelter locations.

Alabama residents should call or text 2-1-1 for evacuation, sheltering and resources for immediate needs.

The American Red Cross (ARC) is prepared to shelter and support families. For assistance, call 3-1-1 or visit the ARC website.

Individuals in Alabama and Mississippi impacted by Sally may register for the American Red Cross Safe and Well program at safeandwell.communityos.org.

Use extreme caution when operating heavy machinery, generators or while removing debris. Never use generators indoors and keep them away from windows, doors and vents.

If you have been evacuated do not return home until local officials tell you it is safe to do so.

Don't drive or walk through flood waters. Be aware of downed power lines, standing water and other hidden hazards.

Stay off roads so that emergency workers are able to get through.

Response is a whole community effort; if it's safe to do so, check on your neighbors. You may be the help they need right now.

Remember to stay safe, whether you're a responder or survivor. Wear a mask in public settings especially when social distancing is not possible, and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

, whether you’re a responder or survivor. Wear a mask in public settings especially when social distancing is not possible, and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. FEMA will conduct remote home inspections to expedite the delivery of recovery assistance to applicants based on their eligibility due to COVID-19 and the need to protect the safety and health of all Americans.

WILDFIRES IN THE WEST

President Trump approved Major Disaster Declarations for California and Oregon to provide federal assistance and coordinate all disaster relief efforts in response to ongoing wildfires throughout the Western U.S. FEMA has obligated more than $1.2 million in mission assignments and is processing 46 active resource requests in support of the state.

FEMA has the following commodities staged near the areas of impact for wildfires in the West. These commodities are available to each affected state based on need and requests to FEMA for assistance.

227,000 liters of bottled water

208,896 meals

54,735 blankets

6,092 cots

Hygiene kits, commonly used shelter items and 27 generators are also staged at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Washington. Three water tankers are en route from Texas to JBLM, and 1.4 million N-95 masks requested by the state to support emergency responders, sheltering operations and health care workers will be shipped from a FEMA Distribution Center directly to Oregon by next week.

Two IMATs are deployed to Oregon to support state operations, and FEMA has deployed five Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) teams along with other specialized teams from federal partners to provide support. Additionally, two Mobile Emergency Response Support (MERS) units are deployed to Oregon, providing communications support for command and control of federal resources in support of the IST and US&R Teams.

Public safety is the No.1 priority: residents in at-risk areas should follow local officials’ instructions and be ready to take action.

An Oregon Wildfire Resource Website has been created to help Oregonians stay informed at wildfire.oregon.gov.

Know your evacuation levels! Level 1 – Be Ready. Level 2 – Be Set. Level 3 – Leave Immediately. DO NOT return to the fire area until officials give the OK.

If you are in an evacuation zone, heed warnings and follow local official recommendations without delay.

Local evacuation information can be found on the OEM Wildfire dashboard. Information is ever-changing, so continue to check back for updated content.

Check with your county office of emergency management to sign up for local emergency alerts.

If you are in a safe place, you can help by staying home and off the road.

The American Red Cross is operating several Temporary Evacuation Points where evacuees can go for information and assistance. Locations change with the need. Community members who need assistance can contact 2-1-1.

If you are affected by the Oregon wildfires, contact your insurance company as soon as possible to discuss homeowner insurance policies and wildfire coverage. The Oregon Insurance Commission has insurance resources available online.

Register for the Red Cross Safe and Well program at safeandwell.communityos.org.

Oregonians and others asking how to help, you can donate to response organizations. Visit ORVOAD.org.

, you can donate to response organizations. Visit ORVOAD.org. Amid wildfire, smoke and erratic weather, the COVID-19 pandemic is still rampant. Face coverings are required in all parts of the state and Oregonians are reminded to maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently.

For additional preparedness information on all types of disasters, visit Ready.gov and download the FEMA app.

