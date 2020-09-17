Detectives Seeking Information on Missing Marion County Woman, 32, Last Seen September 9, 2020

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Melonie Ann Taylor, 32, of Summerfield, FL, is described as a white female, approximately 5’2, approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on Melonie’s whereabouts, please call 911.

SUMMERFIELD, FL- According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Melonie Ann Taylor, 32, of Summerfield, FL was last seen on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, and her family is very concerned for her well-being due to suspicious social media activity. Her last known location was in the area of 169th Lane, in Summerfield, but her direction of travel and the clothing she was last seen wearing are unknown.

