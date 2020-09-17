Broward Sheriff’s Office Announces Social Justice Task Force

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony as he held a press conference in July, 2020. Today, Sheriff Tony announced that an assessment team from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) is recommending that the Broward Sheriff’s Office receive full accreditation status. Photo credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the creation of a social justice task force, designed to build long-lasting partnerships and beneficial relationships between Broward Sheriff’s Office and the community. The goal of the task force is to encourage mutual listening, learning, and education in order to address community challenges, achieve goals, and improve the quality of life for the residents of Broward County. The task force will be comprised of Broward Sheriff’s Office leaders serving alongside community stakeholders, religious leaders, and grassroots leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the community and helping identify and solve problems.

Broward Sheriff’s Office believes this effort comes at an opportune moment to continue building trust and bridging divides. As people across the country ask hard questions about policing and law enforcement reform, BSO wants to create an open and lasting dialogue with Broward County residents that will make a positive difference in people’s lives by focusing on justice and equity for all. The social justice task force will provide a forum for a diverse group of pre-selected task force members to discuss problems and work with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Neighborhood Support Team to find solutions.

Broward Sheriff’s Office also hopes to educate task force members about challenging topics by showcasing the realities of police work, like explaining de-escalation techniques and providing details about BSO’s commitment to the #8CANTWAIT policy recommendations.

“I envision this task force being a force for positive change in Broward County,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “We are committed to building partnerships within communities and solving problems while also enhancing transparency, communication, and accountability. It’s not a matter of just listening to the community. It’s a matter of being responsive to the community.”

The task force held an orientation on Sept. 16th and will begin formal meetings later this year. While the task force plans to meet six times a year, their work will be ongoing. After each meeting, members will take what they’ve learned and shared it with their communities, increasing neighborhood feedback, and developing ways to further strengthen and enhance the connection between law enforcement and the community.