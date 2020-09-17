CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Are Searching For Man Missing Out Of Weston

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

LAST SEEN IN WESTON
According to authorities, Lawrence Stuenkel, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on September 15 around 11 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital located at 2930 Cleveland Clinic Blvd. in Weston.

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old man missing out of Weston. According to authorities, Lawrence Stuenkel, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on September 15 around 11 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital located at 2930 Cleveland Clinic Blvd. in Weston. He was last seen driving a gold 2016 Lexus RX 350 bearing Florida tag Y75BLE. Stuenkel is of medium build with blue eyes and grey hair. He is approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stuenkel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chris Blankenship of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4268 or via Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at 954-764-4357.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

President Donald J. Trump Approves Florida Emergency…

George McGregor

Man And Woman Arrested For Armed Carjacking In Ocala…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Broward Detectives Seek Shooter In Pompano Beach Homicide;…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 559