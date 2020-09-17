Broward Detectives Are Searching For Man Missing Out Of Weston

According to authorities, Lawrence Stuenkel, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on September 15 around 11 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital located at 2930 Cleveland Clinic Blvd. in Weston.

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old man missing out of Weston. According to authorities, Lawrence Stuenkel, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on September 15 around 11 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital located at 2930 Cleveland Clinic Blvd. in Weston. He was last seen driving a gold 2016 Lexus RX 350 bearing Florida tag Y75BLE. Stuenkel is of medium build with blue eyes and grey hair. He is approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stuenkel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Chris Blankenship of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4268 or via Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at 954-764-4357.