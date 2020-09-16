Volusia County Council Approves Critical Purchases Within Sheriff’s Office Budget

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – Sheriff Michael J. Chitwood of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on yesterday’s Volusia County Council meeting which led to an approval of several Sheriff’s Office budget items, which are summarized below.

I want to thank the Volusia County Council for approving the equipment we need to protect our deputies and our communities.

Here’s what was approved this week:

· The next generation of body camera technology (TASER 7), with more cameras and more capabilities ($2.3 million over 5 years). This includes technology that will automatically activate a deputy’s camera, and the cameras of others in the area, anytime a firearm is pulled from its holster or a Taser is used.

· All the technology, licensing and support that will allow us to upgrade our Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system and Records Management System, which is the crucial infrastructure that allows all of us to do our jobs ($4.4 million). Our current CAD system was purchased in 2002, and support for it is being phased out. More than 30 local public safety organizations rely on this technology.

· A trade-in of our current .40 caliber Glock handguns, some of which are 20 years old, in exchange for new 9mm Glock handguns ($134,184). These are the new standard used by the FBI and other major law enforcement organizations around the country.

· Ammunition to continue firearms training for our deputies ($117,850).

· A new Bearcat armored tactical rescue vehicle ($337,650) that will save lives when called upon. This was the only purchase request that was questioned, so I showed up to defend it and explain exactly why this equipment is needed.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has three armored tactical rescue vehicles, two of which are MRAPs that were provided to us by the federal government in the past for about $1,200 each. Here’s the reality: Those MRAPs can be taken away, which is what happened in 2015 when the Sheriff’s Office had to return two surplus military vehicles to Washington. We have to be prepared for that to happen again in the future. If we have to return 2 vehicles, without action, we would be down to 1, in a county that’s the size of Rhode Island, and home to 550,000 people and growing.