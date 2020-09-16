Rosh Hashanah Demonstration Being Organized At Anchorage Park North Palm Beach To Demonstrate Against Negativity This Sunday

Anchorage Park, in North Palm Beach, Florida is located at 603 Anchorage Dr, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. Participants will trumpet the sounds of the Shofar to blow away the negativity. Participants will enjoy an individually packaged Rosh Hashanah package as they use the Shofar to blow away the negativity take a walk to the Intracoastal for Tashlich.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL – The Jewish Community Synagogue, the epicenter of the Jewish scene in Palm Beach, that promotes unity and community awareness, will be holding Shofar In The Park at Anchorage Park, 603 Anchorage Dr. North Palm Beach, this September 20, 3:30 PM. There will be a limited amount of Shofars to trumpet.

“We are demonstrating against negativity and the cancel culture plaguing our society”, said Rabbi Leib Ezagui one of the Rabbi’s at the Jewish Community Synagogue, and the public is encouraged to join

Make your Rosh Hashanah holiday celebration more special by Joining Shofar in The Park at Anchorage Park this September 20 at 3:30 pm.

To join the demonstration, people need to RSVP here, or directly RSVP at shaina@jewishcommunitysynagogue.com.

Rosh HashanahFor thousands of years, the Jews have been blowing the Shofar, a simple hollowed-out ram’s horn, to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the birthday of Humanity. The Jewish Community Synagogue wanted to make this holiday more enjoyable and meaningful to everyone in the community by holding Shofar In The Park.

Making noise at the Park and Blowing the Shofar

People will hang out in the park as they blow the Shofar. The Jewish Community Synagogue will provide each participant with a Shofar as well as an individually packaged Rosh Hashanah package as everyone will sing songs together and take a walk to the water for Tashlich. Every participant is encouraged to bring their blanket and mask to ensure everyone’s safety as the pandemic is still on the loom.

About the Jewish Community Synagogue

The Jewish Community Synagogue provides unparalleled service and entertainment and reliving our rich Jewish History. They are the epicenter of the Jewish scene in Palm Beach. Its mission is to bring together the Jewish Community of the greater Palm Beach and serve the community’s spiritual, educational, and social needs. Membership at the JCS provides the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle reserved for a select few.

About Anchorage Park

Anchorage Park is one of the nicest parks in the country where people can gather together, walk around, and enjoy the views. It is a fantastic playground for kids with excellent access to play in the sand and watch the boats. Check out its location on Google Maps here.