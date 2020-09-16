President Donald J. Trump Approves Florida Emergency Declaration

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron to board Marine One on their way to Florida. Washington, DC – November 26, 2019. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Sally beginning on Sept. 14, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding. This assistance is for Bay, Escambia, Holmes, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties.

Public Assistance (Category B) emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding. This assistance is for Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson and Liberty counties.

Jeffrey L. Coleman has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.