Man And Woman Arrested For Armed Carjacking In Ocala Florida; Victims Knew Suspects Only by Facebook Pseudos

OCALA, FL – On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Detective Castellano arrested two suspects, Walter Briggs, 29, of McIntosh Florida and Dakota Murphy, 19, of Ocala Florida, for an incident involving a carjacking with a firearm.

On September 14, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Deputy Austin responded to the Super 8 Motel on W Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, in reference to a carjacking that occurred an hour prior. Deputy Austin made contact with two victims, who stated they received a text message from Briggs requesting to be picked up at the Holiday Travel RV Park. When the victims responded to Briggs’ location, he and Murphy entered their blue Volkswagen Jetta. A short while later, Briggs brandished a firearm, demanded that the victims exit their vehicle, moved into the driver seat and sped off with Murphy as a passenger.

Briggs and Murphy were ultimately located during a traffic stop conducted by Deputy Pope at around 8:00 a.m. the following morning. They were still driving the Volkswagen Jetta and Detective Castellano located a firearm under the driver’s seat. Briggs and Murphy were transported to MCSO Central Operations for questioning.

Detective Castellano conducted an interview with Briggs, who claimed he had rented the vehicle, but later stated, “just take me to booking.” When Murphy was interviewed, she initially denied accompanying Briggs at the time of the carjacking, but ultimately admitted to being with him on that night.

Briggs and Murphy were both transported to the Marion County Jail. Briggs was arrested for Carjacking with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; he is being held on a $55,000.00 bond. Murphy was arrested for Carjacking with a Firearm and has a bond of $50,000.00.