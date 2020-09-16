Kinetic Art Exhibit Announces 5th Biennial Event In Boynton Beach; Highly-anticipated Exhibition On View March 6-7, 2021

Kinetic Art Exhibit will be held on Saturday March 6th – Sunday, March 7th, 2021. The Outdoor and Indoor exhibit brings meaningful and playful public art by prominent Kinetic artists.This exhibition features works by artists from around the world whose works reflect a variety of styles and modes of movement.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The City of Boynton Beach Art in Public Places is pleased to announce the 2021 5th Biennial Kinetic Art Exhibit will be held on Saturday March 6th – Sunday, March 7th, 2021. The Outdoor and Indoor exhibit brings meaningful and playful public art by prominent Kinetic artists.This exhibition features works by artists from around the world whose works reflect a variety of styles and modes of movement.

“Kinetic Art Exhibit attracts artists and celebrates kinetic art, branding the City as a premier arts destination,” said Eleanor Krusell, Director of Marketing & Events for the City of Boynton Beach. “This year’s exhibit will attract families and art patrons to Boynton Beach.”

The outdoor installations are accessed via an easy-to-walk self-guided tour. During opening weekend, the FREE public event will take place on Saturday, March 6th, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 7th, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Highlights during this year’s event include an unveiling of world-renowned kinetic sculptor Ralfonso’s piece “Reflections”. This gateway feature for the City’s Town Square redevelopment project is located at the North East corner of E Ocean Ave. and Seacrest Blvd. The 27’ high sculpture features twenty-one 3′ to 11’ long bird-like wings that rotate in the wind. Fabricated by EES Designs, this stainless-steel artwork reflects nature by day and is colorfully lit at night. The wings intersect, representing the City’s diversity and unity. Three Zen-shaped seating walls provide sculpture viewing and a community-gathering place.

Additionally, “Synesthesia” by Donald Gialanella located at 120 E. Ocean Ave., will also be unveiled in November 2020. This artwork plaza is interactive during the day, engaging all generations and abilities with vibrant sounds and surface reflections. At night, it emits ambiance with soothing sounds and ever-changing light.

The 2021 5th Kinetic Art Exhibit, Boynton Beach is produced by the City of Boynton Beach – Art in Public Places program. For more information, please visit www.intlkineticartevent.org.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS: Kinetic Art Exhibit, Boynton Beach invites artists to apply to be an exhibitor at the 2021 event. Deadline to apply is October 15th, 2020. Artists, please visit http://intlkineticartevent.org/ to apply. All types of kinetic art forms are encouraged. Join international and national kinetic artists in exhibiting kinetic artwork in this one-of-a-kind event.