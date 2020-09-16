CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando High School Student, 16, Arrested for Bringing Firearm Onto Campus; Charged With Two Felonies

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Tuesday, September 15-2020 at 2:45 p.m., several students at Hernando High School advised School Resource Deputy Chris Downey that they observed a student in possession of a firearm on school grounds. The student was identified as Demetrius, 16 years of age. According to the students Demetrius was showing off the firearm during class.

Deputy Downey discovered Demetrius had already boarded a school bus to go home. Deputies responded to the boys residence in the Hill ‘n Dale community where they spoke to Demetrius’ mother regarding the incident. The mother allowed deputies to enter the residence and search her son’s backpack. Demetrius acknowledged the backpack belonged to him.

Upon searching the backpack, the deputy located a firearm along with schoolwork with Demetrius’ name on it. Demetrius was arrested and transported back to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. There he admitted to detectives that he was in possession of the firearm at school and showed the firearm to at least one other student. Demetrius advised detectives that he had no intention to use the weapon while on school grounds or toward anyone in particular.

A criminal history check revealed Demetrius had an outstanding juvenile pick up order from the Miami-Dade Police Department for Failure to Appear on a charge of battery on a specified official employee. Demetrius was also found to be on active juvenile probation on a charge of burglary.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Demetrius was charged with Possession of a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a firearm – under 18, which are both felonies. He was then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala for detention.

Students are encouraged to immediately report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement or a responsible adult. As always all 911-caller information (Name, Address and Telephone number) is protected by Florida Statute and will not be released by law enforcement. A secondary option is to utilize the FortifyFL app to anonymously report suspicious or illegal activity. The information will then be relayed to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Editors Note: The teen was fully named in the report but his family name is being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to his age.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Detectives Seek Shooter In Pompano Beach Homicide;…

Joe Mcdermott

Kinetic Art Exhibit Announces 5th Biennial Event In Boynton…

George McGregor

COVID Exodus Fills Vacation Towns With New Medical Pressures

Markian Hawryluk
1 of 559