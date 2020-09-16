Hernando High School Student, 16, Arrested for Bringing Firearm Onto Campus; Charged With Two Felonies

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Tuesday, September 15-2020 at 2:45 p.m., several students at Hernando High School advised School Resource Deputy Chris Downey that they observed a student in possession of a firearm on school grounds. The student was identified as Demetrius, 16 years of age. According to the students Demetrius was showing off the firearm during class.

Deputy Downey discovered Demetrius had already boarded a school bus to go home. Deputies responded to the boys residence in the Hill ‘n Dale community where they spoke to Demetrius’ mother regarding the incident. The mother allowed deputies to enter the residence and search her son’s backpack. Demetrius acknowledged the backpack belonged to him.

Upon searching the backpack, the deputy located a firearm along with schoolwork with Demetrius’ name on it. Demetrius was arrested and transported back to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. There he admitted to detectives that he was in possession of the firearm at school and showed the firearm to at least one other student. Demetrius advised detectives that he had no intention to use the weapon while on school grounds or toward anyone in particular.

A criminal history check revealed Demetrius had an outstanding juvenile pick up order from the Miami-Dade Police Department for Failure to Appear on a charge of battery on a specified official employee. Demetrius was also found to be on active juvenile probation on a charge of burglary.

Demetrius was charged with Possession of a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a firearm – under 18, which are both felonies. He was then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala for detention.

Students are encouraged to immediately report suspicious or illegal activity to law enforcement or a responsible adult. As always all 911-caller information (Name, Address and Telephone number) is protected by Florida Statute and will not be released by law enforcement. A secondary option is to utilize the FortifyFL app to anonymously report suspicious or illegal activity. The information will then be relayed to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Editors Note: The teen was fully named in the report but his family name is being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to his age.