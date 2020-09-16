CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Seek Shooter In Pompano Beach Homicide; Reward Of Up To $10,000 For Information That Leads To An Arrest

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach Saturday night and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

According to authorities, at around 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 12, Broward County Regional Communications received a call of a shooting in the area of 1952 N.E. 49th St. in Pompano Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found one adult male lying in the parking lot of a convenience store. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health North where he was later pronounced deceased. Detectives say the shooter, seen in the photos above, may have been driving an older model green Hyundai Accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers. An additional reward of up to $7,000 is being offered by anonymous family and friends.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

