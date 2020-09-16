Crash In Lighthouse Point Leaves One Dead; New Yorker Driving 2017 Rolls Royce Dawn Slapped With 18 Charges Including DUI And Manslaughter

David Eugene, 30, of New York, was driving a gray 2017 Rolls Royce Dawn when police say he rapidly accelerated and collided with the passenger front side of Barbara McCarthy,’s vehicle. McCarthy, 68, of Pompano Beach, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that left a female dead in Lighthouse Point this past Saturday. According to authorities, on September 12, at approximately 12:43 p.m., Barbara McCarthy, 68, of Pompano Beach, was traveling northbound in a blue 2004 Toyota Camry on North Federal Highway approaching Northeast 41st Street in the City of Lighthouse Point. At the same time, David Eugene, 30, of New York, and his two passengers were traveling southbound in a gray 2017 Rolls Royce Dawn also on North Federal Highway approaching Northeast 41st Street.

Witnesses say McCarthy proceeded to make a left turn onto Northeast 41st Street when Eugene rapidly accelerated and collided with the passenger front side of McCarthy’s vehicle. After striking the vehicle in an angular T-boning style crash, Eugene’s Rolls Royce was redirected and struck a plaza billboard, a concrete pole and a building before coming to a complete stop.

Lighthouse Point Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue responded, and all four subjects were transported to Broward Health North to be treated for their injuries. McCarthy was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Eugene and his passengers sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

Excessive speed and impairment are believed to be contributing factors to the crash. Eugene exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested on several charges including vehicular homicide and DUI (Driving Under the Influence) and manslaughter. The investigation continues.

Eugene was charged with DUI cause death to any human, two counts of DUI ubal>.15 or accomp by person under 18, six counts of DUI with serious bodily injury to another, driving while license suspected without knowledge, driving while license suspended death serious injury, reckless driving cause serious bodily injury, five counts of reckless driving damage person or property and vehicular homicide-person or viable fetus. His bond was set at $15,000.