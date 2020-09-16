CrimeLocalSociety

Crash In Lighthouse Point Leaves One Dead; New Yorker Driving 2017 Rolls Royce Dawn Slapped With 18 Charges Including DUI And Manslaughter

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
David Eugene, 30, of New York, was driving a gray 2017 Rolls Royce Dawn when police say he rapidly accelerated and collided with the passenger front side of Barbara McCarthy,’s vehicle. McCarthy, 68, of Pompano Beach, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that left a female dead in Lighthouse Point this past Saturday. According to authorities, on September 12, at approximately 12:43 p.m., Barbara McCarthy, 68, of Pompano Beach, was traveling northbound in a blue 2004 Toyota Camry on North Federal Highway approaching Northeast 41st Street in the City of Lighthouse Point. At the same time, David Eugene, 30, of New York, and his two passengers were traveling southbound in a gray 2017 Rolls Royce Dawn also on North Federal Highway approaching Northeast 41st Street.

Witnesses say McCarthy proceeded to make a left turn onto Northeast 41st Street when Eugene rapidly accelerated and collided with the passenger front side of McCarthy’s vehicle. After striking the vehicle in an angular T-boning style crash, Eugene’s Rolls Royce was redirected and struck a plaza billboard, a concrete pole and a building before coming to a complete stop.
Lighthouse Point Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue responded, and all four subjects were transported to Broward Health North to be treated for their injuries. McCarthy was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Eugene and his passengers sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

Excessive speed and impairment are believed to be contributing factors to the crash. Eugene exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested on several charges including vehicular homicide and DUI (Driving Under the Influence) and manslaughter. The investigation continues. 

Eugene was charged with DUI cause death to any human, two counts of DUI ubal>.15 or accomp by person under 18, six counts of DUI with serious bodily injury to another, driving while license suspected without knowledge, driving while license suspended death serious injury, reckless driving cause serious bodily injury, five counts of reckless driving damage person or property and vehicular homicide-person or viable fetus. His bond was set at $15,000.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COVID Exodus Fills Vacation Towns With New Medical Pressures

Markian Hawryluk

Forensic Analyst Suggests Interview on “The Mo’ Kelly” Show…

Robert Golomb

Student, Sixteen, Arrested for Making Threat to Lee County…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 558