Student, Sixteen, Arrested for Making Threat to Lee County High School

By Jessica Mcfadyen
THREAT TO KILL
Utilizing the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Intelligence Center and advanced investigative techniques, detectives identified Mackenzie, (family name redacted) 16, as the poster of the threat on social media. Mackenzie is an eleventh grade student within Lee County.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On September 12, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a threat of violence posted online to social media targeting East Lee County High School. 

“I have zero tolerance for any threats of violence in our schools,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.  “All threats will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible for making the threats will be arrested.”

Based on the nature of the incident, detectives of the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation. Utilizing the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Real Time Intelligence Center and advanced investigative techniques, detectives identified Mackenzie (family name redacted), 16, as the poster of the threat. Mackenzie is an eleventh grade student within Lee County. Detectives subsequently arrested Mackenzie for the felony charge of written threat to kill and conduct mass shooting, pursuant to Florida State Statute 836.10.

Editors Note: The teen was fully named in the report but her family is being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to her age.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

