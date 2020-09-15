Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation Receives $25,000 Grant From AT&T Foundation; Supports Sheriff’s Foundation Youth Scholarship Program

The donation will support the PBCSF Youth Scholarship Program, which provides support for disadvantaged students to attend college or trade school. Each scholarship is renewable for up to four years to maximize the graduation rate of the students. The Sheriff’s Foundation distributes over $100,000 a year in scholarships.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation (PBCSF) is pleased to announce that it has received a $25,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation. The donation will support the PBCSF Youth Scholarship Program, which provides support for disadvantaged students to attend college or trade school. Each scholarship is renewable for up to four years to maximize the graduation rate of the students. The Sheriff’s Foundation distributes over $100,000 a year in scholarships.

The key element of the program is that in order for students to receive a scholarship, they must be nominated by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy. This encourages outreach from both law enforcement and youth, with the end result being more educated, respectful and productive members of society. The students receive their scholarships from Sheriff Ric Bradshaw at a special ceremony every March.

Rick Seymour, Chairman of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation, is proud of his nonprofit’s signature program:

“We are very excited about our Youth Scholarship Program and we receive dozens of applications. As a charitable organization, we want to give back to the community, and we feel there is no better way to do that than by helping deserving students further their education. We are proud to work with the AT&T Foundation, whose commitment to social responsibility is evident in its investments in communities and neighbors.”

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

“AT&T and our Foundation have a long history of investing in Florida projects that create learning opportunities and promote academic and economic achievement in our local communities,” said AT&T Florida President Joe York. “Working together, we can make Palm Beach County a safer place to live, visit, and work while expanding opportunity for young people.”

PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF’S FOUNDATION

The mission of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation is to positively impact the community served by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office by helping underprivileged children, enhancing public safety and assisting deputies in need.

The Foundation is run by a volunteer board of local leaders who connect private sector dollars with public safety solutions. As the authorized organization to raise funds on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, the Foundation serves as a vehicle for tax-deductible gifts and grants from individuals, businesses and philanthropies. Emphasis is placed on community improvement and involvement.

To learn more about the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation, contact Stephen J. Moss at Steve.Moss@pbcsf.org or visit www.PBCSF.org .

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

AT&T Inc. is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities and improving lives. Through its community initiatives, AT&T has a long history of investing in projects that create learning opportunities; promote academic and economic achievement; or address community needs. The company’s signature philanthropic initiative, AT&T Aspire, drives innovation in education to promote student success in school and beyond. With a financial commitment of $600 million since 2008, AT&T is leveraging technology, relationships and social innovation to help all students make their biggest dreams a reality.