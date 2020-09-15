LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Meets All Best Practices & Principles for Law Enforcement Being Recommended by New Statewide Report

By George McGregor
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office participates in the new Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and FBI Use of-Force Data collection systems reporting any death or serious injury resulting from the use of force by FCSO deputies and reporting the discharge of a firearm at or in the direction of a subject to these databases.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Florida Police Chiefs Association released a new statewide study of law enforcement practices concerning use of force, accountability to citizens, and public trust. The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) Subcommittee on Accountability and Social Change, a committee of two dozen law enforcement and community leaders and academic experts, conducted a study of nationally validated best practices and principles which they recommend to all local law enforcement agencies in Florida. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office had already implemented and meets all eight best practices and eight principles contained in the FPCA report. 

In addition, FCSO participates in the new Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and FBI Use of-Force Data collection systems reporting any death or serious injury resulting from the use of force by FCSO deputies and reporting the discharge of a firearm at or in the direction of a subject to these databases. The reporting of this data is optional but Sheriff Staly has mandated FCSO participate for transparency to the community and nation. 

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is a leader and model for American law enforcement when it comes  to transparency, use of force, accountability, and maintaining public trust,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our  hiring, training, policies, accreditation, leadership, culture, and strong community relationships explain why we already meet all policies and principles now being recommended by the Florida Police Chiefs  Association to all law enforcement in our state.” 

The full FPCA report can be viewed here

As one of the leaders of the statewide subcommittee which researched and released this important report, I would point to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office as an excellent example of all of these principles and practices already in action. Sheriff Staly continues to lead by example. This is very  positive for the citizens they serve,” stated Dr. Randy Nelson, Chairperson of the Bethune-Cookman University Criminal Justice Department and a member of the FPCA Subcommittee on Accountability  and Social Change. 

