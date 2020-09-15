First Release of Dream Finders Homes Lots Sold Out at New Tributary Community in Nassau County; 60 New Single-Family Homes To Come

YULEE, FL – The first release of homesites have sold out at Dream Finders Homes’ newest master-planned community in Nassau County. Fifteen lots sold within a two-week period in August at Tributary, where the homebuilder will initially build more than 60 new single-family homes

One and two-story floorplans range from 1,613 to 3,285 square feet of living area with three to five bedrooms and two to five bathrooms and two and three-car garages. Base floor plan prices range from $232,990 to $335,990.

Two model homes are well underway in Tributary: the Driftwood plan for 50-foot homesites and the popular Avalon II designed for 60-foot homesites. Professionally decorated models will be ready for touring by late 2020, according to Brad Muston, Division President.

“This is a beautiful community in a natural setting that will offer a lakefront amenity center, a resort-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an array of sports courts, and entertainment areas,” he said. “A comprehensive trail system is a key feature of this community and residents will enjoy family-friendly pocket parks and a dog park within nature-filled surroundings.”

Tributary is situated amid North Florida’s natural beauty with access to Boggy Creek that leads to the Nassau River and ultimately the Atlantic Ocean, all providing a variety of water sports opportunities.

Top-notch healthcare is minutes away along with A-rated schools, the Amelia Island beaches and major roadways providing easy access to downtown and the Jacksonville airport, Muston explained.

“There has already been an overwhelming response in our next phase of lots.”

At buildout, the development will comprise approximately 3,200 homes spanning 1,550 acres located where A1A meets Edwards Road in Yulee.

For more information, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com or call 888-214-1164.