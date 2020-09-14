This Election Is A Clear Choice Between Prosperity And Poverty

Then President-Elect Trump makes a proud gesture during his speech at a “Thank You” Tour rally held in Hershey, PA – December, 2016. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed. Vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Biden holds a rally in Dallas, Texas on the eve of Super Tuesday. Photo credit: Oscar Ivan Lopez / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – This election is a clear choice between prosperity, as put forth by President Trump, and poverty, as put forth by Joe Biden and the Democrats. Which one will you choose? Do you really think that socialism is a better system than capitalism as you have been told by attending our educational institutions? If you do, I’d suggest you ask the refugees from Cuba or Venezuela as to what they think. I’m sure of what answer you’ll get – they know the dangers of Marxism/Socialism (a/k/a Communism), that’s why they fled their homelands and came to the United States.

You wonder, how could people who live in our country espouse socialism and call our system of free enterprise capitalism oppressive and immoral? Our forefathers gave us a republic and capitalism, and 245 years later a sizable number of people are hell bent on “transforming” our system – and not for the better.

Look at what Joe Biden (and his running mate Kamala Harris) is proposing as his agenda if he is elected president. He worked out a “manifesto” with “Comrade” Bernie Sanders that put forth a road map or agenda that will tank our economy and lead us toward a country espousing third world precepts. As Sir Winston Churchill once opined; “Socialism is philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery”. Is that what you want for our country?

What are some of the policies that will lead us into poverty instead of prosperity? Firstly, Biden is in favor of the “Green New Deal”, that wants to do away with all fossil fuels in 10 years. Thousands of jobs will be eliminated and our energy costs will skyrocket as renewable fuels will not be able to produce the energy needed to power our economy. An example right now is the State of California, which has put into place approximately 30% of its energy needs in renewable energy – the result is roving blackouts across the state. Is that what you want for your state or your community?

Secondly, Joe Biden and his socialist buddies in Congress want to raise your income taxes and re-institute government regulations on business. This increase will affect all taxpayers, not just the richest 1%. That would be a poison pill for our economy.

Thirdly, he and his fellow Democrats want to spend outrageous amounts of taxpayer money on wasteful social programs, while advocating cutting funds for law enforcement, including the Border Patrol, I.C.E. Agents, state and local police etc. Look at what that has resulted in those states that have passed such laws. Lawlessness, looting, arson, and attacks on police have raised mayhem and havoc in quite a few towns and cities under the false claim of “social justice”. Is this what you want by voting for Joe Biden?

The old expression of “There’s no such thing as a free lunch” certainly applies to the proposals of Joe Biden and the Democrats. Free college and free tuition, citizenship naturalization of millions of illegal aliens and no restrictions of future illegals coming into our country. Is that what you want by voting for Joe Biden?

The answer should be clear to all – do you want a country with a government answerable to the people or a government run by unelected bureaucrats under a form of socialism?

Take the lead of those people who have fled their Marxist/Socialist countries as being a clarion call of the dangers of voting for oppression and poverty – a vote for Biden/Harris is a vote for poverty and a vote for Trump is a vote for prosperity.