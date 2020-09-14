Single Vehicle Crash Kills 83-Year-Old Man In Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon killed an 83-year-old Deerfield Beach man. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives say Andrew Esposito, 83, was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV southbound on Southwest Natura Boulevard when the vehicle drifted into the grass swale along the west side of the roadway.

Esposito over-corrected and steered the vehicle to the left in an attempt to return to the roadway. That’s when the vehicle began to slide sideways while rotating counterclockwise. Then it slid over both southbound lanes, into the median, and struck a large tree where it came to a final rest.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Esposito to Broward Health North where he later died. Detectives believe speed may be a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.