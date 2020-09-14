New Smyrna Beach Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder Suicide

Deputies found the homeowner, Joseph Patti, 58, and resident Sherrie Bolin, 54, deceased in the residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide by gunshot.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – According to authorizes, a New Smyrna Beach couple was found deceased Sunday, September 13th, in what appears to be a murder-suicide after deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of Bluefish Avenue to do a well-being check.

Family members have been notified of the deaths. Autopsies are being conducted today. More information will be released when it becomes available.