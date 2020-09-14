CrimeLocalSociety

New Smyrna Beach Couple Found Dead In Apparent Murder Suicide

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MURDER SUICIDE
Deputies found the homeowner, Joseph Patti, 58, and resident Sherrie Bolin, 54, deceased in the residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide by gunshot.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – According to authorizes, a New Smyrna Beach couple was found deceased Sunday, September 13th, in what appears to be a murder-suicide after deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of Bluefish Avenue to do a well-being check.

Family members have been notified of the deaths. Autopsies are being conducted today. More information will be released when it becomes available.  

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

