Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Missing Endangered Adult Last Seen Tuesday August 29, 2020, In Ocala FL

Shane Scott Ebert, 35, was seen when he fled from 5664 Southwest 60th Ave in Ocala FL. He was wearing a red shirt, brown shorts, and grey shoes. On the morning of August 29, 2020, Shane was seen at 6220 S. Magnolia Ave in Ocala, wearing a light green shirt with the word “FORD” on the front, grey shorts, and dark brown work boots.

OCALA, FL – On August 28, 2020 at approximately 2:26 p.m. Shane Scott Ebert, 35, was seen when he fled from 5664 Southwest 60th Ave in Ocala FL. He was wearing a red shirt, brown shorts, and grey shoes. On the morning of August 29, 2020, Shane was seen at 6220 S. Magnolia Ave in Ocala, wearing a light green shirt with the word “FORD” on the front, grey shorts, and dark brown work boots.

It is possible Ebert then traveled to the SAVE A LOT on E. Silver Springs Boulevard. Due to Shane’s current medical state, there is cause of concern for his well-being. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911. According to the Public Information Office for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Shane Scott Ebert is considered a missing endangered adult.