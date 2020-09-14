CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Missing Endangered Adult Last Seen Tuesday August 29, 2020, In Ocala FL

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SHANE SCOTT EBERT
OCALA, FL – On August 28, 2020 at approximately 2:26 p.m. Shane Scott Ebert, 35, was seen when he fled from 5664 Southwest 60th Ave in Ocala FL. He was wearing a red shirt, brown shorts, and grey shoes. On the morning of August 29, 2020, Shane was seen at 6220 S. Magnolia Ave in Ocala, wearing a light green shirt with the word “FORD” on the front, grey shorts, and dark brown work boots.

It is possible Ebert then traveled to the SAVE A LOT on E. Silver Springs Boulevard. Due to Shane’s current medical state, there is cause of concern for his well-being. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911. According to the Public Information Office for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Shane Scott Ebert is considered a missing endangered adult.

