Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Female in Century Village, West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
CENTURY VILLAGE
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 9:20 pm, Palm Beach County deputies responded to a welfare check at an apartment located in Century Village, West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies peered through the window and noticed a female lying on the floor. Concerned for her safety deputies entered the residence and found the female deceased. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division just arrived on scene to investigate this incident as a suspicious death. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is in the very preliminary stages of this investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

