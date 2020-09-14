Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Female in Century Village, West Palm Beach

Upon arrival, deputies peered through the window and noticed a female lying on the floor. Concerned for her safety deputies entered the residence and found the female deceased.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 9:20 pm, Palm Beach County deputies responded to a welfare check at an apartment located in Century Village, West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies peered through the window and noticed a female lying on the floor. Concerned for her safety deputies entered the residence and found the female deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division just arrived on scene to investigate this incident as a suspicious death. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is in the very preliminary stages of this investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.