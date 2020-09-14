CrimeLocalSociety

Deerfield Beach Man Killed In UPS Box Truck Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
UPS truck
Detectives say a 2018 Freightliner UPS box truck collided with a 2012 Kia Forte resulting in a T-bone crash. Anthony Marchese, 62, of Deerfield Beach was pronounced dead on the scene. File photo credit: Jarretera / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – According to the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a UPS truck in Deerfield Beach. The crash occurred Thursday, Sept. 10th, shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard.

Detectives say Anthony Marchese, 62, of Deerfield Beach, was driving a 2012 Kia Forte westbound on Southwest 10th Street approaching Waterways Boulevard. At that time, a 2018 Freightliner UPS box truck was traveling east on Southwest 10th Street, approaching Waterways Boulevard, with a solid green light. Marchese proceeded to make a left-hand turn going southbound onto Waterways Boulevard and pulled into the path of the UPS truck driven by Keraliah Christopher, 22 also of Deerfield Beach. As Marchese crossed in front of the truck, the two collided resulting in a T-bone crash. Preliminary evidence shows that the driver of the UPS truck attempted to make evasive maneuvers to avoid the collision.

Marchese was pronounced dead on the scene. The UPS driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Several witnesses also remained on scene to provide statements to investigators. There is no indication that speed contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing. The United Parcel Service is the world’s largest package delivery company.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

