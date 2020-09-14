Broward Detectives Searching For Missing Oakland Park Man

According to the report, Travis Bray, 30, was last seen on August 26 around 10 p.m. in the area of 601 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park. He was wearing dark pants and a gray long-sleeved shirt.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old Oakland Park man. According to the report, Travis Bray, 30, was last seen on August 26 around 10 p.m. in the area of 601 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park. He was wearing dark pants and a gray long-sleeved shirt.

Bray is of medium build, has brown eyes and black hair, is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his stomach, back and right arm and leg.

Anyone with information on Bray’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Chris Blankenship of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 954-321-4268 or via Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at 954-764-4357.