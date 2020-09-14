CrimeLocalSociety

Boynton Beach Suspect Arrested For Intimidation; Threatened To Kill Victim, His Family And His Church

By Joe Mcdermott
Elvis Yacub
According to authorities, Elvis Yacub, 34, of Boynton Beach, threatened a victim, the victim’s family and the victim’s Broward County church – both verbally and in writing. Yacub was charged with four counts of intimidation, send written threat to kill.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – On September 11, 2020, detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Behavior Services Unit received information that Elvis Yacub, 34, of Boynton Beach, threatened a victim, the victim’s family and the victim’s Broward County church – both verbally and in writing. A formal investigation immediately began.

After meeting with the victim and receiving the evidence of written threats a search warrant was immediately requested and approved. A short time later, Yacub was located and arrested. A search of his home resulted in several guns and ammunition. A risk protection order was affected. Yacub was charged with four counts of intimidation, send written threat to kill.

