VIDEO: Alerted By His Ring Camera At Home, Seminole Sheriff’s Pilot Leads Volusia Deputies To Car Break Suspects

DELTONA, FL – A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office helicopter pilot led Volusia deputies to three juvenile suspects in a series of Deltona car break ins after his Ring camera caught them in his neighborhood.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, at around 2 a.m. Sunday, September 13th, Seminole County’s Alert One helicopter was in flight when a pilot got an alert from his Ring camera. The video showed two suspects checking handles on vehicles while an SUV followed them through the neighborhood.

The pilot notified Volusia deputies and then located the suspect vehicle from the sky. When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled into Seminole County. After deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, the vehicle slowed down and the suspects bailed out while it was still rolling in Sanford.

The three juvenile suspects, ages 16, 15, and 14, were taken into custody without further incident. Their gray Acura RDX was reported stolen out of Orange County, and inside were several wallets, a ski mask and a window breaching tool. Deputies were able to link the suspects to several car break ins throughout the Deltona area.