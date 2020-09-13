Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Announces Passing of Deputy Sheriff Angela Chavers, 44, As Result of Battling COVID-19

According to a late evening announcement, Deputy Sheriff Angela Chavers, 44 years of age, died, Saturday, September 12, 2020, as a result of battling COVID-19.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On September 12, 2020, at 8:01 PM, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office had the unfortunate duty to announce the passing of Deputy Sheriff Angela Chavers, 44, whom they say died as a result of battling COVID-19. According to the late evening announcement, Chavers began her career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2002 and was assigned to the inmate management corrections division. Deputy Chavers is survived by her son and niece, who she had legal custody of.

Funeral arrangements are forth coming. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office asks that everyone keep Deputy Sheriff Angela Chavers’ family and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in thoughts and prayers.