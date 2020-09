Robert James Senechal, 47, of Ocala, FL, was last seen walking away from his residence at SW 5th Place, Ocala, FL on September 8, 2020 at approximately 10:00 a.m. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.

On September 8, 2020 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Robert James Senechal, 47, of Ocala, FL, was seen walking away from his residence on SW 5th Place. He was wearing a black shirt, gray cargo shorts, white long socks, gray shoes, a “Beetles” hat, and was wearing a multi-colored backpack.

Robert is dependent on certain medications and does not have them with him. This has caused a concern for his well-being. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911.