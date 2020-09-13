Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony Announces “Road 2 Safety” Program To Protect Seniors From Rise In Scams Targeting Seniors

Sometimes it seems scammers work overtime to separate seniors from their money and their sense of security. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is here to help by putting vulnerable seniors on the Road 2 Safety, a new series of initiatives aimed at protecting residents, their families and their property.

On Sep 13, 2020, Sheriff Gregory Tony released the following reminder for seniors and their families to be alert for scams, which may often appear to come from reputable, trustworthy companies or agencies but in reality are bad guys trying to exploit a seniors’ generosity and trusting nature. Some of the scams might include calls from a phony charity, calls from someone who pretends to be with your bank and the “grandparent scam,” which falsely claims that a family member is in serious trouble and needs money right away.

Here are a few important tips to remember:

Never send cash to anyone.

Never give out personal information.

Contact family members to make sure they’re safe before sending any money.

As always, if you see or experience something suspicious, contact law enforcement directly.

For more tips and important safety information, check out the new Road 2 Safety PSA above. By signing up for the Road 2 Safety program, you’ll receive important emails, safety tips and public safety announcements such as this one about Senior Safety. CLICK HERE to sign up.